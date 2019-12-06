|
|
John Aloysius
Niderost, age 84, passed away on the morning of November 26, 2019 in Mansfield, Texas. John was a long time resident of Lakeport and Ukiah, California. The Niderost family moved from Switzerland to Hopland starting in 1890 to 1920. The Niderost ranch property in Hopland is now owned by the University of California.
He leaves behind his daughters Tina
Wooley, Theresa Yates (Jerry Yates), and son Thomas
Niderost (Adell
Niderost), along with many friends, family, grand kids, and great-grand kids.
John's grandson Shawn Niderost and his beautiful wife Margie cared for John the past two years in Mansfield, Texas. There will be a graveside service at noon on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Hopland Cemetery on Old River Road.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Dec. 6, 2019