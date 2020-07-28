1/1
John Joseph Hines
John Hines of Ukiah passed away at his home on Sunday, July 5, 2020 with
his family by his side. Born April 8, 1938, John has resided in Ukiah for the past 55 years. He was a Boy Scout Leader, loved to fish, was proud of his family and will be remembered for being a great father and for his kindness to others. John is survived by his partner Beverly Rhoades, her daughter Laurie
(Mark), his daughters Jennifer Plummer of Ukiah, Catherine (Steven) Lair
of Ukiah, Sharon (Ken) Foster of Potter Valley, grandchildren Warren Foster of Idaho and Hannah Foster of Potter Valley. He was preceded in death by his father James Thomas Hines, mother Isabel Silva and his wife
of 35 years Nancy Hines. Memorial contributions to Project Sanctuary are
preferred. Eversole Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
