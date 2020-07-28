

John Hines of Ukiah passed away at his home on Sunday, July 5, 2020 with

his family by his side. Born April 8, 1938, John has resided in Ukiah for the past 55 years. He was a Boy Scout Leader, loved to fish, was proud of his family and will be remembered for being a great father and for his kindness to others. John is survived by his partner Beverly Rhoades, her daughter Laurie

(Mark), his daughters Jennifer Plummer of Ukiah, Catherine (Steven) Lair

of Ukiah, Sharon (Ken) Foster of Potter Valley, grandchildren Warren Foster of Idaho and Hannah Foster of Potter Valley. He was preceded in death by his father James Thomas Hines, mother Isabel Silva and his wife

of 35 years Nancy Hines. Memorial contributions to Project Sanctuary are

preferred. Eversole Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.