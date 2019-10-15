Home

John Ratto, a 48 year resident of Ukiah, passed away in his sleep on September 29, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was 82 years old. He and his wife, Mary, moved to Ukiah to open John's


Chiropractic office on South Dora St.


He later relocated to West Gobbi St. and retired in 1993.


Retirement gave him the time to participate in musical


productions at Mendocino College and The Ukiah Playhouse. Two of his


favorites were A


Funny Thing


Happened On The Way To The Forum and Damn Yankees. John also organized


a singing group known as The Usual Suspects made up of singers of different


ages who enjoyed singing a variety of opera arias and Broadway show tunes at Opera Night to audiences who


enjoyed it as much as the singers. He


also collected artist pictures of the 1920s and 30s, framed and sold them in Ukiah and also at the


annual Art Deco Show in San


Francisco.


John is survived by his wife, Mary, and his cousins, Carole and Richard Perry of


Harbor Bay Isle and Len and Trish Ratto of Castro Valley. He is also survived by


his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Helen Towey, Patrick and Cathy Towey and Kevin and Cyndi Towey. He was predeceased by his sister Margerit Ratto. At John's request, there will not be a service.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Oct. 15, 2019
