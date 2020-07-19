1/1
John (Jack) Starback
1945-2020

Jack passed on at his home with his dear wife Kathy by his side. Jack's family moved to Talmage, CA in 1951. His father James (Jim), mother Mildred (Millie) and brother Tom owned and ran the Talmage store for many years. Jack had so many interesting tales of growing up in Talmage. He made lifelong friends. He attended Ukiah High School where he met and later married Kathleen McAvoy. They have two sons, Tim and Peter. They have one grandson, Ryan, who they love dearly and are very proud of him.
Jack and Kathy purchased the Caravan Mobile Home Park in Talmage and managed it for many years. Jack worked at several interesting jobs throughout his lifetime. He worked at Safeway in Santa Rosa to opening Sunglass stores throughout the Western U.S.- this side of the Mississippi River, and also worked at the Fetzer Winery in Redwood Valley.
Jack and Kathy, along with friends and family traveled the world and always returned with amazing tales of their adventures. Jack was an avid sports fan. Last football season he played a Fantasy Football League and won the "Jackpot." He was ecstatic- not an easy feat.
Jack will be missed by all that knew him. A celebration of life will take place in the future when it is safe to gather.
Think of your best "Jack" stories and when we get together we all will share them and laugh, cry, and raise a glass to "Jack"

R.I.P

Our family wants to thank Hospice of Ukiah for their loving care, support, and comfort during the past few months.
Any donations can be given to Hospice of Ukiah and/or The Cancer Resource Center of Ukiah.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Eversole Mortuary.

Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
