JOSEPH (JOEY)
HAROLD HILL, age 57, passed into the loving arms of our Lord from natural causes on May 24, 2020. He was born August 6, 1962, in Redondo Beach, California. He is survived by his beautiful daughter Randi Joelene Hill in Lake County, his brother Jerry Hill in Placer County, his sister Midori Hill Feldman in San Luis Obispo County, and his sister Martha A. Hill in Mendocino County, as well as many relatives throughout California and Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, the Reverend Jim Hill and Mavis Hill, and his older brother Chip Hill.
Joe was a graduate of Willits High School and earned an Associate of Arts Degree from Mendocino Community College. He was a State of California Civil Servant and worked tirelessly for Caltrans, providing safe highways for us all. His kind heart, friendliness, and sometime goofball antics, will be remembered and missed by everyone that knew him.
A "Celebration of Life" is planned for Saturday, August 8th. If you would like to attend, please email your contact information to emailhill@aol.com. The family is setting up a college fund for Joe's daughter. If you would like to contribute towards that fund, please email emailhill@aol.com to receive details. Otherwise, the family requests that you make a donation to your favorite charity in Joe's name.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.