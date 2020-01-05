|
|
JOYCE ELAINE HILL, 89, passed away peacefully at home December 28, 2019. Joyce was born September 2, 1930.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents Mervin and Mae Enzler, her husband of 53 years, Edgar Paul Hill, and her grandson, Michael Bent.
Joyce is survived by her brother Edwin Enzler, her four daughters, Sylvia Kent, Lillian Valley, Linda Molloy, and Violet Bent, 12 Grandchildren and 17 Great- Grandchildren.
Joyce was very active in her church for her whole life. Joyce enjoyed her family, especially the Grandchildren.
The funeral service was held on January 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Visitation beginning one hour prior to the service at the LDS church, 2334 East Pueblo Avenue, Mesa, Arizona 85204. Interment will be in the Russian River Cemetery on low Gap Road in Ukiah, California 95482 on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 1:00pm. The funeral service was handled by Bunker's Garden Chapel, 33 North Centennial Way, Mesa, Arizona 85201.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Jan. 5, 2020