|
|
JUDITH LOUISE FORD passed away January 9, 2020 in Plantation Florida. She was born to Marvin and Lorraine Ford on February 2, 1941 in Willits, California.
Judy lived in and around the Ukiah area for most of her life but spent her remaining eleven years in Charlotte, North Carolina and Plantation, Florida. She was a quiet, kind and gentle woman who enjoyed gardening and crossword puzzles. She spent ten years working at the Bank of Mendocino County and talked of it fondly.
Judy was previously married to George Ricetti Sr. and is survived by her only child Kimberly (Ricetti) and her husband Marc Gusto and their son Ryan of Plantation FL; George's children George Jr., Michael, and Cindie Ricetti; her sister and brother-in-law Juanita and Ron Schlieder, brother and sister-in-law James and Carolyn Ford, sister Marvis Ford, and many more family members in the Ukiah Valley. She was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter Marissa Gusto.
Her daily phone conversations and unconditional adoring love is painfully missed and will always be cherished by Kimberly.
Graveside services will be held at the Ukiah Cemetery at Noon on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
If you would like to honor Judy's memory, please perform a thoughtful act of kindness in her name.
…my journey is completed now
The tide is drifting in
My vessel moves on gentle waves…
Eternity begins
Sherrie Bradley Neal
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Feb. 2, 2020