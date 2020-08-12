

A new day has begun for our mom,

Judy Adams.



She passed from this life on August 2nd 2020 at home withher children by her side. Judith Marlene Adams was born in Bakersfield CAin 1935 and ultimately lived a veryenriched life, full of family andfriends, in Ukiah until her passing.Judy's fondestgirlhood memories included learning to drive a jeep on "thelease" in the Bakersfield oil fields and many train trips on the SouthernPacific to see her Aunt and cousins who lived inBerkeley.Judy would graduate from Bakersfield High and meet Jim Shupe who was aNavy man on adouble date with a friend andmarry in 1955. While Jim was still in the Navy, Judy and Jim lived on Frederick St in San Francisco and she always recalled it as one of thehappiest times of her life. San Franciscoremained a heartfeltdestination all of her life. Judy and Jim had 2 children, Jim Jr. and Jana Lynn in 1957 and 1959. Eventually they settled in Ukiah,Jim's hometown where Judy was abeloved member of the community and business partner to Jim. She raised herchildren with love and goodness and everyone who knew her felt her kindness and generosity.In later years, Judy was proudest of her accomplishments as a Paraprofessional for the Ukiah Unified School District and worked with theAfter School Programs at most of the elementary schools in the area. To this day, young adults will remember "Miss Adams" as a favorite in the after school programs because she was alwaysloving but expected children to be the best that they could be. Judy loved all children and they loved her. When she was no longer able to teach in the school programs, Judy volunteered at Hospiceof Ukiah Thrift Store for 6 years, where she made manywonderful friendsand was respected for her determination to be productive and useful even though her eye sight was failing her.Judy is survived by her son, Jim Shupe Jr and his wife Lori, her daughter Jana Lynn Gullick and her husband Dennis. Shealso leaves herGrandchildren, Kirk Douglas Little and Sienna Marie Shupe (Brown) and herhusband Brandon, Skylar Kulka and his family. Recently Judy celebrated meeting her Great Grandson, Connor Brown. Judy was happiest when she could be with all of us and we all enjoyed many fun trips and adventures. She travelled with sonJim to tri-athalons throughout California and with Grandson Kirk to many golf tournaments. Judy's greatest achievement was herchildren and grand -children and she let us know that every day of her life.She had a special love for children, flowers and "puppies" and leavesbehind 3 Grand-dogs; Jezzie, Rolo and Deputy.Judy was a favorite Aunt to Kenny, Mike and Cheryl Adams and their children, and Mike and Monte Hamilton. She will be missed by all of ourfamily who lovingly nicknamed her Grandma Aunt Judy.She is admired and missed by all who knew her as a loyal friend and wonderful woman who had a smile for everyone, and felt that every day was the First Day Of The Rest of her Life.Please donate to Hospice of Ukiah in memory of Judith Adams.