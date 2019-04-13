













Judy passed peacefully on April 7, 2019, at the age of 75,





surrounded by her family. She joins many loved ones in Heaven, including her parents and the two loves of her life.





Born on December 25, 1943, Judy was an active member of the Willits community for 65 years. She was a mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and a friend to everyone she met. Judy is





survived by her brothers: John (Joan), Robert





(Billie), and Richard (Kari). She is also survived by her six children: Mason (Marjorie), Darcy (Nelson), Rodney (Kelly), Jeffrey (Joyce), Angela (Rick), and Yvette (Henry). Nana, as she is affectionately known, is also loved by her 11 grandchildren, and countless others that consider her family.





As the matriarch of her family, Judy was defined by her strength, positivity, genuineness, and her proclivity for conversation. With an infectious laugh and mischievous glint in her eye, she was the warmth of every room she walked into. She will be deeply missed by everyone she knew.





A private, family celebration of life will be held in the coming months.





In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring her by making a donation to





Leukemia &





Lymphoma Society at donate.lls.org Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Apr. 13, 2019