JUDY PECK, 81, died May 15 from esophageal cancer. Born in Montana, Judy lived in myriad locations, including Pennsylvania, New York, Alaska and Montana, before moving to California in 1987. She was especially taken with the cooler weather of the Alaskan climate, but preferred to live closer to her family. An avid reader, library volunteer, gardening enthusiast, and wonderful mom and wife, Judy will be greatly missed by her husband Dave, son Dan, daughter Robin, and brother Michael. No services are planned. Donations may be made to the Mendocino County Library, 105 N Main St, Ukiah, Ca 95482. Arrangements are under the direction of the Eversole Mortuary.

Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on May 22, 2020.
