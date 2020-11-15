

Julie Lynn Hayden-McCarty



On September 24th, 2020 Julie Lynn Hayden-McCarty passed away at 54 years old. Julie was born on October 16th, 1965 in Sacramento, California. She grew up on a farm in Brookings, South Dakota. She graduated from Brookings High School in Brookings, SD. Although South Dakota always held a special place in her hearts, at 18 years old she moved to Sacramento, Ca. She met Dave McCarty in 1990, they had two childrentogether, Sabrina and Reed McCarty. OnOctober 16th, 2000 they got married inHawaii accompanied by their children, family, and friends. Julie was a wonderful mother; her passion was raising her two children. Her children were her world, and she dideverything for them, and raised two amazing kids. Julie was a beautiful woman with a kind heart, and she loved and cared forevery person that was in her life. She wasalways there for you when you needed her for anything. Her personality was so fun and genuine and it touched so many lives. Every child who walked in her door was treated as her own and she wanted to make sure they were healthy and happy. She had a great love for nature and animals and she always made sure that her children saw the best parts of life. She was a wonderful mother, wife, sister, friend, daughter, and aunt.Although she is gone her happy, kind, nurturing soul will be watching over everyone that she loved. Julie is missed by her son, Reed Allen Roy McCarty, her daughter, Sabrina Rose McCarty, the father of herchildren Dave McCarty, her sisters, Kim Swanson, Debbie Hayden-Miller, Barbara Hayden, Belinda Hayden Tamez, TracyO'Laughlin, Terry Veen, and Trudy Mofle, her brothers, Chris Hayden, Joe Richardson, and Brad Nupen, her stepmother, Jan Deen, her 22 nieces and nephews, her 10 great nieces and nephews, and all of her friends. Julie was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Cody Hayden, and her father, Jerry Hayden. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family, but although heaven has taken her away from us it can't take away all the memories and laughter that we had with her and will forever cherish. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Arrangements are under the direction of the Eversole Mortuary.