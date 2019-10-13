|
|
Julie Ann
White (Smith)
Julie Ann White (Smith) age 61, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 peacefully
surrounded by her family at Sacred Heart Medical
Center in Spokane, Washington after a brief but challenging battle with cancer.
Julie Ann Smith was born on July 9,1958 at Ukiah General
Hospital in Ukiah
California, to Harold and Edith Smith. Julie lived in Ukiah all of her life until she
retired. She raised her four daughters there and loved the valley very much.
Julie graduated from Ukiah High School in 1976 alongside her twin brother Johnny Smith.
After high school,
Julie worked for the phone company
Pacific Bell for 14 years and later
became the local hospital courier for
7 years.
In her younger years, Julie loved playing sandlot style
baseball and was a talented bowler,
often traveling for tournaments. Her hobbies included reading, listening to music and cooking.
Julie was known far and wide for being a wonderful cook and always hosted large family gatherings and special holiday meals. Everyone felt at home at Juju's and everyone was always welcome. Julie also enjoyed baking for her family and friends, often baking for large groups of people at her
husband's job sites.
Julie's greatest joy in life was being
"Gramma JuJu".
She absolutely
adored her six
grandchildren;
Lucas, Cooper, Ava, Audrey, Ella and Aiden. She spent
every moment she could making
precious memories with them.
Julie retired in 2010 with her husband John White and moved to Chewelah, Washington.
John and Julie spent five years building their dream home
together on a
beautiful mountainside in Stevens
County. She loved all the wildlife on her property, so much so, that she would feed and give them fresh water
everyday. She even had special feed bins made for the deer, squirrels, birds and turkeys. Julie loved looking after their beloved dachshund dog Sadie.
Julie is preceded in death by her mother Edith, her father
Harold, her older brother Richard Smith, her
grand-mother Elise McDonald and
nephew Troy
Edwards.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, John White, four daughters Jamie Fullwood of
Huntsville, Texas, Jody Gordon, Judy McCarty, and Jessie Gordon of Ukiah, six grandchildren, her twin brother Johnny Smith of Ukiah, older sisters Judy Proft and Terry Edwards
of Chewelah,
Washington,
numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
Julie was a true
matriarch of our
family and will be greatly missed by
everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. She was a tremendous light in this world.
A memorial service honoring Julie's life will be held at
Legacy Church, 3601 Tollini Lane, Ukiah, CA on Saturday,
November 2nd at 1pm. All are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, please make
donations to the American Cancer
Society.
http://main.acsevents.org/goto/survivalmode
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Oct. 13, 2019