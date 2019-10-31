|
Julie Ann White (Smith)
The date of the memorial service has changed to Saturday Nov. 16th.
Julie Ann White (Smith) age 61, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her family at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Washington after a brief but challenging battle with cancer.
Julie Ann Smith was born on July 9,1958 at Ukiah General Hospital in Ukiah California, to Harold and Edith Smith. Julie lived in Ukiah all of her life until she retired. She raised her four daughters there and loved the valley very much.
Julie graduated from Ukiah High School in 1976 alongside her twin brother Johnny Smith. After high school, Julie worked for the phone company Pacific Bell for 14 years and later became the local hospital courier for 7 years.
In her younger years, Julie loved playing sandlot style baseball and was a talented bowler, often traveling for tournaments. Her hobbies included reading, listening to music and cooking.
Julie was known far and wide for being a wonderful cook and always hosted large family gatherings and special holiday meals. Everyone felt at home at Juju's and everyone was always welcome. Julie also enjoyed baking for her family and friends, often baking for large groups of people at her husband's job sites. Julie's greatest joy in life was being "Gramma JuJu".
She absolutely adored her six grandchildren; Lucas, Cooper, Ava, Audrey, Ella and Aiden. She spent every moment she could making precious memories with them.
Julie retired in 2010 with her husband John White and moved to Chewelah, Washington. John and Julie spent five years building their dream home together on a beautiful mountainside in Stevens County. She loved all the wildlife on her property, so much so, that she would feed and give them fresh water everyday. She even had special feed bins made for the deer, squirrels, birds and turkeys. Julie loved looking after their beloved dachshund dog Sadie.
Julie is preceded in death by her mother Edith, her father Harold, her older brother Richard Smith, her grand-mother Elise McDonald and nephew Troy Edwards. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, John White, four daughters Jamie Fullwood of Huntsville, Texas, Jody Gordon, Judy McCarty, and Jessie Gordon of Ukiah, six grandchildren, her twin brother Johnny Smith of Ukiah, older sisters Judy Proft and Terry Edwards of Chewelah, Washington, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
Julie was a true matriarch of our family and will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. She was a tremendous light in this world. A memorial service honoring Julie's life will be held at Legacy Church, 3601 Tollini Lane, Ukiah, CA on Saturday, November 16th at 1pm. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
http://main.acsevents.org/goto/survivalmode
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Oct. 31, 2019