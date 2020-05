Or Copy this URL to Share



June Arlene Jacobs passed away peacefully on April 21st just short of her 90 th birthday. June was born May 16, 1930 in Nebraska to Arthur and E. Lucille (Meyer) Hunter. She attended Potter Valley schools and raised her family in Ukiah. Eversole Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store