













Justin William Schumaker









Justin passed away on June 08,2019 in Denver, Co at the age of 39. Justin is survived by his Grandmother Dora Eshleman of Calpella. His step-mother June Schumaker of Camas





Valley, Oregon. His brothers Tory Hogan and girlfriend Nikki Knudsen, Jared Schumaker of Willits and his mother Robin Martinazzi and Husband Steve of Ukiah. His Aunt Debbie and husband Walter of Lakeport. His cousin Diana McLaughlin of Sacramento. Numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. He is predeceased in death by his mother Belinda Currier and his father Michael Schumaker. His grandparents





William and Marie Schumaker, his sister Jennifer Johnson, his baby sister Kellynn Schumaker, his cousin Donnie Dockins Jr. and his grandfather Robert Eshleman.





At Justin's request no services will be held. Justin burial will be at the Russian River Cemetery in Ukiah.





Justin wanted everyone to know he was at peace and was so very kind to the end.