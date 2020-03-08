|
|
Retired school teacher Karen Ann Bone-Kollenborn, of Ukiah, CA, passed away peacefully, in her sleep, at home on February 25th.
Karen Ann
Bone-Kollenborn
1953-2020
Karen was a well
respected school teacher at Pomolita Middle School for over 30 years. She touched many lives in the community. She spent her retired years as a substitute teacher for UUSD and volunteering in the community. She
enjoyed her time by reading, gardening, and spending time with her family, friend, and grandchildren.
Karen is survived by her husband, James; daughters, Jami White and Sara McBurney; son, Trevor Kollenborn; sons-in-law, Josh White and Eric McBurney; daughter-in-law, Kinderlynn Kollenborn; and grandchildren,
Brandon White, Jameson White, Charlee McBurney and Benjamin McBurney.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 14th at the Ukiah
Senior Center. In lieu of flowers, please keep our family in your thoughts
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Mar. 8, 2020