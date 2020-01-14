Ukiah Daily Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine abshire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine abshire

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine abshire Obituary



Katherine E.


(Katie) Abshire




age 97. Born in Redwood Valley on April


18, 1922, died January 9, 2020. Katie is


survived by her


sons Henry and Dick, grandsons,Terrell,


Lauren, Richard,Tim and Christopher as well as great grandchildren,nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Terrell,


son Terrell(Butch), her parents Lorenzo and Genoveffa Ricetti; her


brothers Frank, Steve, Loui, August, and John, sisters Mary, Inez and


Genevieve. A


memorial gathering for family and


friends will follow


at a later date.


Arrangements under the direction of The Eversole Mortuary
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eversole Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -