Katherine E.
(Katie) Abshire
age 97. Born in Redwood Valley on April
18, 1922, died January 9, 2020. Katie is
survived by her
sons Henry and Dick, grandsons,Terrell,
Lauren, Richard,Tim and Christopher as well as great grandchildren,nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Terrell,
son Terrell(Butch), her parents Lorenzo and Genoveffa Ricetti; her
brothers Frank, Steve, Loui, August, and John, sisters Mary, Inez and
Genevieve. A
memorial gathering for family and
friends will follow
at a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of The Eversole Mortuary
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Jan. 14, 2020