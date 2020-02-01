|
|
Katherine E. age 97. Born in Redwood Valley on April
(Katie) Abshire
18, 1922, died January 9, 2020. Katie is
survived by her
sons Henry and Dick, grandsons,Terrell,
Lauren, Richard,Tim and Christopher as well as great grandchildren,nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Terrell,
son Terrell(Butch), her parents Lorenzo and Genoveffa Ricetti; her
brothers Frank, Steve, Loui, August, and John, sisters Mary, Inez and
Genevieve. A
memorial gathering for family and
friends will be held on February 8, 2020 at 11:30am at the Redwood Valley Grange Hall.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Feb. 1, 2020