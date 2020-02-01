Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Abshire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine E. (Katie) Abshire

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine E. (Katie) Abshire Obituary

Katherine E.
(Katie) Abshire

age 97. Born in Redwood Valley on April
18, 1922, died January 9, 2020. Katie is
survived by her
sons Henry and Dick, grandsons,Terrell,
Lauren, Richard,Tim and Christopher as well as great grandchildren,nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Terrell,
son Terrell(Butch), her parents Lorenzo and Genoveffa Ricetti; her
brothers Frank, Steve, Loui, August, and John, sisters Mary, Inez and
Genevieve. A
memorial gathering for family and
friends will be held on February 8, 2020 at 11:30am at the Redwood Valley Grange Hall.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -