Kathleen Killen Massengill
In Memoriam: Kathleen Killen Massengill

Kathleen (Kay) Killen Massengill of Ukiah was born at home in the Grove Avenue House on March 24, 1922 and died at the age of 98 on October 19, 2020. In between, Kay lived a full life, ultimately becoming a "force to be reckoned with". A graduate of UC Berkeley in English literature, she was a proud Golden Bear the rest of her days. She raised two sons, Joel (Diana) and Michael (Judy) from her marriage to Claude Killen and was a proud grandmother to Jessica (Jake Smith) and Shelby and great grandmother to Atticus and Eva. She taught generations of third graders at Oak Manor elementary school and concluded her teaching career as a reading specialist at Yokayo. Later in life, she married James Massengill and the two had great fun traveling the world together. The family is grateful for the care provided by the staff of the Holy Spirit Residential Care home. At her request, no formal service will be conducted.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Eversole Mortuary.

Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
