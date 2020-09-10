

KERRY SNYDER, 64, departed this world August 27, 2020, surrounded by family and loved ones, children and grandchildren. She is the daughter of Bob and Mary Snyder. She was known for her sense of humor. She is most proud of her sobriety; children and grandchildren. She is survived by her children: Jessica Sylvia (Zach); Melissa Osman (Gray); and George Lowden. Grandchildren: Sebastian and Christian Sylvia; Nicholas and Alexis Johnson; Lyla and M'lynn Osman. Brothers Ron & Mike Snyder; sister by choice Leslie Wilson Snyder; nephews Trent and Greg Snyder. Pat Snyder and Kathy Spharler. She was predeceased by her Father Bob Snyder and her husband Nehemiah Bear. Kerry You will be missed! At Kerry's request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Food Bank and the Ukiah Drug Court.