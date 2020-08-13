

Kevin Murphey

June 25, 1983

August 8, 2020



Kevin passed away quietly at home after a lengthy illness. He was born in Santa Rosa and raised in Hopland, Mendocino County. He was a true outdoorsman, by the time he was 12 he had hiked to the top of Duncan'sPeak many times and had ridden his bicycle to Cloverdale via the backroads. He fished every pond, lake, and river within a 10 mile radiusof his home, biking there after school in search of large-mouth bass. Heloved to explore the family property in Whitethorn, Humboldt County, andbecame an excellent mushroom hunter selling to many local restaurants andbuyers. He took up abalone diving in his twenties and always got his limit. He liked to disc golf at courses in Ukiah, especially at Lake Mendocino. He started his work career as a chef, switching to electricalwork and finally taking a job with the County of Mendocino in Building &Maintenance as a Landscaper. He loved his job and the people in thedifferent buildings, and worked there until he became too ill. As a teenager, while fishing the Russian River, he twice rescued kids, one 8another 12, unknown to him, from drowning as the families watched inhorror and relief on the banks. He had a deep, smooth voice and was oftentold he should be on the radio. He was great at impersonations - HankHill was one of his best. He had a quick wit and smile for everyone and was aloyal friend. He was the kinda guy you could count on the help out anytime - "Mr. Reliable." Above all he loved parties, holidays andcelebrations - especially if camping was involved. He is survived by hisparents Chris & Sue Murphey, brother Jeff (Julia) Murphey, and belovednephew Ian - who called him Uncle Tan Tan. Also survived by numerous aunts,uncles, and cousins, and his little dog Itsy. A graduate of UkiahHigh, Class of 2001. Hopland Volunteer Firefighter, 2016-2018. A Celebration of Kevin's Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Mattole Watershed Restoration Council, PO Box 223,Whitethorn,CA 95589. Eversole Mortuary of Ukiah in charge of final arrangements.Until we meet again we have you in our hearts. Fish on!