Kevin Murphey
June 25, 1983
August 8, 2020
Kevin passed away quietly at home after a lengthy illness. He was born in Santa Rosa and raised in Hopland, Mendocino County. He was a true outdoorsman, by the time he was 12 he had hiked to the top of Duncan's
Peak many times and had ridden his bicycle to Cloverdale via the backroads. He fished every pond, lake, and river within a 10 mile radius
of his home, biking there after school in search of large-mouth bass. He
loved to explore the family property in Whitethorn, Humboldt County, and
became an excellent mushroom hunter selling to many local restaurants and
buyers. He took up abalone diving in his twenties and always got his limit. He liked to disc golf at courses in Ukiah, especially at Lake Mendocino. He started his work career as a chef, switching to electrical
work and finally taking a job with the County of Mendocino in Building &
Maintenance as a Landscaper. He loved his job and the people in the
different buildings, and worked there until he became too ill. As a teenager, while fishing the Russian River, he twice rescued kids, one 8
another 12, unknown to him, from drowning as the families watched in
horror and relief on the banks. He had a deep, smooth voice and was often
told he should be on the radio. He was great at impersonations - Hank
Hill was one of his best. He had a quick wit and smile for everyone and was a
loyal friend. He was the kinda guy you could count on the help out anytime - "Mr. Reliable." Above all he loved parties, holidays and
celebrations - especially if camping was involved. He is survived by his
parents Chris & Sue Murphey, brother Jeff (Julia) Murphey, and beloved
nephew Ian - who called him Uncle Tan Tan. Also survived by numerous aunts,
uncles, and cousins, and his little dog Itsy. A graduate of Ukiah
High, Class of 2001. Hopland Volunteer Firefighter, 2016-2018. A Celebration of Kevin's Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Mattole Watershed Restoration Council, PO Box 223,Whitethorn,
CA 95589. Eversole Mortuary of Ukiah in charge of final arrangements.
Until we meet again we have you in our hearts. Fish on!