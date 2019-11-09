Home

Kelly James Chestnutt, 64, passed away on October 15, 2019, at the Ukiah home he shared with his partner RJ Gott. Born March 20, 1955 in San Francisco, he enjoyed playing sports, cheering on the Raiders, going to rock concerts, camping, fishing and BBQs with friends. He joins his parents Ned and Phyllis Chestnutt, and Uncle Johnnie and Aunt Anita Johns in eternal rest. Kelly is survived by his brother Larry (Sheila) Chestnutt, San Jose, nephew Tommy Chestnutt (& family) Bakersfield, and many friends. Kelly was honest, generous and a gentleman. He will truly be missed.

Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Nov. 9, 2019
