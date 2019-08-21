|
|
Kirk M. Boesel
July 9, 1973 -
July 31,2019
Kirk was born in Portsmouth, Virginia and lived his life in Ukiah. He was taken from us at the early age of 46. Kirk leaves behind his father, Marvin Boesel and Donna. His mother, sharon cline and David and many friends and cousins.
Kirk was laid to rest at evergreen Memorial Garden, in Ukiah. He is at peace with God and will be
forever in our hearts.
There will be a
private memorial service for family at a later date. Donations may be made to the .
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Aug. 21, 2019