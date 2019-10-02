|
KRISTINE KAY BYRD, age 66, passed away peacefully after a lengthy battle with MSA-P on September 27th, 2019. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends and her faithful service dog Abbey.
She was born on November 29th, 1952 in Eureka, California to Albert and Ebba Carlson. On March 21st, 1987 she married the love of her life, Bret Byrd. Together they raised their daughter Jessica Toste.
Kris had many jobs during her lifetime, dental assistant, lottery tech, bus driver, Senior Activity coordinator, just to name a few. By far her favorite job was being 'the Coffee Lady'.
She made a lot of friends and lasting relationships at the coffee shop.
Hobbies she enjoyed were, playing Bunko, camping, racing, traveling, motorcycle rides and spending time with her grandchildren, Deven, Madeline, and Emilia.
Please join us in celebrating her life Wednesday afternoon October 2nd, 2019, between 4:00pm-8:00pm at Eversole Mortuary 141 Low Gap Rd, Ukiah
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Oct. 2, 2019