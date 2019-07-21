













Larry Brown was born in a farm house near Eureka, Ca. on January 22, 1930. He attended Freshwater Corner Grammar School and moved to Ukiah, Ca. in 1941. Larry was a graduate from Ukiah High School. He married Dixie Cameron in 1949 and had one son, Michael Brown and one daughter Marcie Brown. He later married Carolyn Ford in 1962 and gained another son, David Mondragon and daughter Karen Mondragon.





In 1955, Larry was appointed as a State Farm Insurance agent, to service the Ukiah area. He maintained a successful agency off State St. for 38 years, until his retirement in 1992. Larry was an active member of Kiwanis International and the Ukiah Kiwanis Club since 1967, where he served as a Lieutenant Governor. He was also a member of the Ukiah Four Wheel Drive Club and a Captain of the Ukiah Search and Rescue Team. Larry and Carolyn Brown purchased a grape ranch in 1987, where Larry enjoyed jumping on his tractor and working around the ranch. Larry lived the remainder of his life in Ukiah, Ca. Larry passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019. He survived by his wife Carolyn, his sons Michael and David, his daughters Marcie and Karen, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.





Please join Larry Brown's family in celebrating his life at the Ukiah Senior Center (297 Leslie St. Ukiah, Ca. 95482) on August 3rd, 2019 from 1-3pm for a potluck lunch.