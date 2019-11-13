|
|
Larry Erby Duke
age 62, entered into rest with God on
October 25, 2019 at his home in Siskiyou County, CA with his loving wife Angel by his side.
Born in Oklahoma on Sept. 19, 1957, Larry came to California with his family at the young age of two and spent most of his life living throughout the state from San Diego to his dream home in Siskiyou County.
He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 32 years,
Angel Duke; son
Larry Duke; and stepchildren April Postal, Laura Histo, Ted Rodriguez, and Manny Rodriguez, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, James Duke, and sisters, Ruth Scarberry, Mary Ball, and Loretta Ellard. He was
preceded in death by his parents Paxton and Jewell Duke, and brothers Dale, Curtis, Odus and Chuck.
Larry was raised in Ukiah, attended local schools, played little league, and graduated from Ukiah High School in 1975. He was a skilled welder, machinist and cabinet maker. His only limitations were his own ingenuity, and imagination. He loved following drag racing, and riding his Harley motorcycle, but he especially
enjoyed being outdoors, surrounded by the wildlife and
nature with Angel
on their property.
He was quiet in
nature, never one to draw attention to himself, but Larry had a larger than life personality and sense of humor which left those who knew him with a lifetime of memories. Larry was greatly loved by his family and will always be remembered.
Memorial services will be held at the Russian River
Cemetery in Ukiah, November 22nd at 11:00 am.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Nov. 13, 2019