Larry Gibson, aged 72, died peacefully at home on April 17, 2019 surrounded by family. His kind and gentle nature touched many throughout his lifetime. His adventurous spirit took him on several journeys and he never stopped having a thirst for knowledge. He worked as a logger and drafts person during his working years, carrying his love of nature and craftsmanship into his retirement with his paintings and woodcrafts. He is survived by his three children, grandchild, father and sister. He is very loved and will be remembered by many. His wish was to not have a memorial service, however he was visited by an abundance of friends and family up until his last months. Eversole Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Apr. 26, 2019