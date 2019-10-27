|
Larry J. Pardini died October 8, 2019 at age 92 caused by a stroke. Born in Bennett Valley, Santa Rosa, California to
August and Sarah Pardini, he grew up in Santa Rosa, Occidental and Fort Bragg, California. He graduated early from Fort Bragg High School in May 1945 at age 17 to enlist in the U.S. Navy as a radioman aboard the USS Wharton. His service in the Navy lasted from 1945 to 1949 where he was present at the testing of the atomic bomb at Bikini-Atoll in 1946, journeyed to China during the Chinese Communist revolution, and was stationed on the Aleutian Islands. He subsequently attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo for 3 years and a technical trade school in Portland, Oregon using the GI Bill. In 1955 he moved to Ukiah and was hired by Davis Appliances where he excelled as a Frigidaire repairman winning numerous awards from the national company. He was respected by customers for his mechanical ability and his kind personality. In 1975 he purchased Davis Appliances with his son Mark to form Pardini Appliance. He retired in 1995. Larry was a descendant of the Italian pioneering Frati Family who settled in the Anderson Valley in 1867. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the Italian Catholic Federation, a devout member of St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, and a volunteer at both the church and St. Mary's School in past years. He is survived by his wife, Lena Luzzi Pardini; his sister Ida Ransdell; son Mark Pardini and wife Adriane; daughter Anne Ruprecht and husband John; beloved granddaughter Katherine Ruprecht and fiancé Guillaume Gug; numerous step-children, nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be held at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church in Ukiah on Saturday November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made to St. Mary's School Foundation of Ukiah, Inc., 259 Freitas, Ukiah, CA 95482. The world is now missing one more gentleman. Arrangements are under the direction of The Eversole Mortuary www.eversolefs.com
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Oct. 27, 2019