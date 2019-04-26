Larry Jay Richmond of Ukiah, CA, passed away suddenly on November 28th, 2018 following a fatal bicycle accident near his home. He was born in Hawthorne, CA on July 10th, 1948. Larry moved to Redwood Valley with his family when he was 6 years old, attending Redwood Valley elementary school and graduating Ukiah High School in 1966. He continued on to receive his degree in Aeronautics and Business at San Jose State University.





Larry pursued his love for flying by becoming a partner and charter pilot with Ukiah Flying Service. He also spent many years as a flight instructor. He continued his service as a Squadron Commander of the Mendocino County Search and Rescue Air Squadron. He later became a partner in two motorcycle franchises. Larry joined several Bay Area companies through the years as well as Brian White Company in his position as National Sales Manager. He was also active in the Hopland Volunteer Fire Department.





Larry enjoyed traveling with Carolyn and spending time at the coast together. Santa Fe was their favorite winter getaway. He loved the time spent with his son and granddaughters as well as attending their many activities. He was genuinely proud of his family. All will remember his amazing laughter and his ability to have fun and stay focused on the goodness of life.





Larry is survived by Carolyn Morrow, his partner of 35 years, his son Larry Richmond Jr (Kris), granddaughters Clara and Violet Richmond, sister Victoria Buckley (Dan), nephew Tynen Buckley and other family. He is preceded in death by both of his parents, Edythe and Walter Richmond.





Come join us in Larry's celebration and bring a potluck dish on Saturday, May 11th at 2 pm at their home in Ukiah. Please call Larry Richmond Jr at (707) 328-0061 for more information. Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary