Laura Cook
Laura was born on the family farm near Oelrichs, South
Dakota, on February 21, 1926. Laura moved to Ukiah in 1951. Laura died at home on December
9, 2019.
Laura will be dearly missed by her loving family. She is
survived by her two children, Dan Saylor (Wife, Jennifer) and Diana Ashley
(husband, Richard). She is survived by three grandsons, Tim Saylor (wife, Kimberly), Jeff Saylor (wife, Cheryl), and Kevin Ashley; two step-grand daughters, Jessica Morris, and her son Paul; and Cassandra Mortier (husband, Bobby) and their daughters Ava and Ruby. Also surviving are great-grandsons, Brendan Saylor, Nathan Saylor, and Cameron Saylor and step-great-grandchildren Robert Garbocci (wife, Heather) and Ashlin Macias (husband, Jesse) and daughter Mia.
Laura's sisters
Gladys Hallett of South Dakota, and Joyce Crow of
Montana and brother John Distler of
Washington predeceased her.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Mar. 8, 2020