|
|
Laurie Saunders
1948-2019
generous, acerbic, brave and witty, died Friday, July 5, at Alta Bates Hospital in
Berkeley. She was 71 and for five years had successfully staved off a rare and
tenacious cancer.
She had a ferocious and wide-ranging
intelligence, a love for travel and the arts, and a blazing sense of social
justice.
Having earned BA, MA and Candidate in Philosophy degrees in Rhetoric from
UC Berkeley, she spent 20 years in academia, teaching
at UC Berkeley, Saint Mary's College in Moraga and at
California State
Universities in
Sacramento and
San Francisco.
In 1996 she received a law degree from Hastings College of the Law and embarked on a quest for
justice for those
accused of crimes, a quest that ended only with her death.
After a stint working with the Mendocino County Public Defender's Office in
Ukiah, for the last ten years she represented inmates at parole hearings at San
Quentin, California State Prison Solano and the notorious Pelican Bay facility. Her goal was that every inmate receive a fair hearing and
the chance to make the best case before the California
Department of Corrections Board of
Parole. This could
be thankless work, but Laurie's dedication to her inmate
clients in difficult
locations and circumstance was universally respected
by her colleagues as well as those she represented.
The cancer diagnosis and treatments barely slowed down her extensive travels.
Favorite destinations were New Zealand, London, Iceland,
Edinburgh, Hawaii,
Vietnam, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Australia. "I went everywhere I wanted to go," she
said,"and if I loved it I went twice."
Accompanied by friends, she enthusiastically attended an array of cultural
activities-- theater, concerts, readings and dance performances. In all cases
the more experimental, the better she liked it. Laurie was sometimes critical (and her criticism could sting!), but it was always combined with awe and appreciation for the creative impulse. An
avid lover of words, especially when employed with eloquence and bite, she
served as an advisor to The Metaphor Project, founded
in 1997 to assist progressive social activists in framing
mainstream
messages.
Laurie is survived by her daughter Annie Saunders and son Raphael Knapp,
sister Bobbie Saunders, nephew Randy Fish and her close circle of long time
loyal friends.
Donations in Laurie's
name may be made to The Metaphor Project, PO Box
892, Orinda, CA 94563 or online at metaphorproject.
org/donate/
A Memorial Gathering is planned for Sunday, September 15 at 2:00 pm at
the Berkeley City Club.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Sept. 8, 2019