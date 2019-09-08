Home

1948-2019


generous, acerbic, brave and witty, died Friday, July 5, at Alta Bates Hospital in


Berkeley. She was 71 and for five years had successfully staved off a rare and


tenacious cancer.


She had a ferocious and wide-ranging


intelligence, a love for travel and the arts, and a blazing sense of social


justice.


Having earned BA, MA and Candidate in Philosophy degrees in Rhetoric from


UC Berkeley, she spent 20 years in academia, teaching


at UC Berkeley, Saint Mary's College in Moraga and at


California State


Universities in


Sacramento and


San Francisco.


In 1996 she received a law degree from Hastings College of the Law and embarked on a quest for


justice for those


accused of crimes, a quest that ended only with her death.


After a stint working with the Mendocino County Public Defender's Office in


Ukiah, for the last ten years she represented inmates at parole hearings at San


Quentin, California State Prison Solano and the notorious Pelican Bay facility. Her goal was that every inmate receive a fair hearing and


the chance to make the best case before the California


Department of Corrections Board of


Parole. This could


be thankless work, but Laurie's dedication to her inmate


clients in difficult


locations and circumstance was universally respected


by her colleagues as well as those she represented.


The cancer diagnosis and treatments barely slowed down her extensive travels.


Favorite destinations were New Zealand, London, Iceland,


Edinburgh, Hawaii,


Vietnam, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Australia. "I went everywhere I wanted to go," she


said,"and if I loved it I went twice."


Accompanied by friends, she enthusiastically attended an array of cultural


activities-- theater, concerts, readings and dance performances. In all cases


the more experimental, the better she liked it. Laurie was sometimes critical (and her criticism could sting!), but it was always combined with awe and appreciation for the creative impulse. An


avid lover of words, especially when employed with eloquence and bite, she


served as an advisor to The Metaphor Project, founded


in 1997 to assist progressive social activists in framing


mainstream


messages.


Laurie is survived by her daughter Annie Saunders and son Raphael Knapp,


sister Bobbie Saunders, nephew Randy Fish and her close circle of long time


loyal friends.


Donations in Laurie's


name may be made to The Metaphor Project, PO Box


892, Orinda, CA 94563 or online at metaphorproject.


org/donate/


A Memorial Gathering is planned for Sunday, September 15 at 2:00 pm at


the Berkeley City Club.

Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
