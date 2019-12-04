|
|
Laurie Markowitz Spence
Laurie Markowitz Spence, 63, was
surrounded by the love of her family as her days ended this week. She had been an Ear, Nose and Throat doctor here in Ukiah since 1992.
Laurie was born in Philadelphia but grew up in Orange County, CA. Laurie's early education was pure California, and she graduated from UC Davis with a zoology degree in 1977. Laurie moved to the east coast to continue her education,
following her dream to be a veterinary surgeon. She
obtained a master's degree from SUNY Binghamton after studying avian egg incubation. Unable to gain admission to veterinary college
after three years, she decided to attend medical school
instead, enrolling at Jefferson Medical College in
Philadelphia.
Following medical school she and her first husband moved to Buffalo New York for a five-year
residency in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. She stayed on for three additional years as an Assistant Professor with the Department, based at the Veteran's
Administrative
Medical Center. In 1992 they moved to Ukiah where she joined Donald Coursey and began 20 years in private practice. The practice affiliated with Adventist Health Ukiah Valley in 2011. Laurie was grateful for wonderful
medical community here in Ukiah and never regretted her choice to move here.
She and her first
husband divorced in 1999 and she began a journey as single mom and physician. In 2001 she met Dale Harrison, they
married in 2003, and the two of them
devoted themselves to each other and family ever since.
Laurie was a renaissance woman. She was passionate about family and friends as well as medicine but her life included art. She loved music and was passionate about big band jazz. She has played music, sang, and danced since grade school. For years she played multiple woodwinds in the Mendocino College Jazz Band, the concert band, and numerous UPT musicals. Her art
expressed itself in painting, quilting, jewelry, sewing and crafts. She loved
animals, the
outdoors, and
enjoyed birding and hiking. Through her husband she
developed a passion for travel, visiting
numerous countries and continents.
Laurie is survived by her husband Dale Harrison and four children: Herron Spence (Eugene, OR), G. Daniel Spence (Ukiah), Kendra Harrison and grandson Felix (New Orleans), and Matthew
Harrison with his wife MacKay O'Keefe and grandson Eamon (Sacramento). She also leaves behind sister Judy Sofer and her husband Shlomo Sofer (Yorba Linda CA), and G. Bruce Spence, father of Herron and Daniel. She is predeceased by her father Julius Markowitz, mother Ruth Blosser, stepfather Richard Blosser, brother David Markowitz, and stepson Todd Harrison.
Funeral services were held November 26 in Southern
California with
internment next to her mother and brother. A celebration of her life open to all friends and family will be held in Ukiah shortly after the holiday season. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her honor to the or to the Women in Otolaryngology endowment.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Dec. 4, 2019