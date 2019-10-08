|
|
Lena Gloria Testa
January 17, 1921-October 3, 2019
Lena Gloria Testa passed away peacefully at her in Calpella on October 3, 2019 with her family by her side. She was a resident of Calpella for 74 years.
Lena is survived by her daughter's
Virginia (Chuck) Bartleson of Redwood Valley and Charlene Testa of Ukiah. She is also survived her grandson Christopher Cliburn (Josie) and great- grand children Melissa, Phillip , Giovanni and Charlie of Willits. Gary Venturi (Kim) was also considered by Lena to be her son, friend, and neighbor. She was predeceased by her brother Carlo Landini and the love of her life, Charles Testa her husband of 45 years.
Lena was born in San Rafael, CA to Pietro and Theresa Landini. She graduated from Balboa High School in San Francisco and before and during the World War II she worked for Metropolitan Insurance. While in San Francisco, she was introduced to Charles by his sister Rose Marie also known to all as 'Auntie Rose'. It was love at first sight, but Charles was going off to war. Lena waited for him to return and when he did they were married on November 11, 1945.
In Lena's own words, 'the City girl' moved to the Country. She quickly learned how to be a wife, mother, ranch hand and grape grower. She also learned how to be a fabulous cook and became quite renowned for her love of Italian cooking.
Lena will always be remembered for her generosity and wisdom, her sense of humor and her love of family. She was always a good listener and had many friends to testify to her good nature. She was a self-proclaimed 'Snoopy' aficionado, and a Chocoholic.
Lena was known as 'Auntie Lee' to all of her extended family and many friends. She was considered the matriarch of the Testa Family.
Her wedding photo graces the bottle of Charbono in the Testa Family Wines.
Graveside services will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Russian River Cemetery. Immediately following the service there will be a gathering to celebrate Lena's life at Testa Vineyards, 6400 North State St. in Calpella.
Eversole Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Oct. 8, 2019