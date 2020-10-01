

LENA QUICK born August 27, 1912 in Largo, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at her home in Ukiah. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Amerigo and Maria Grilli, her brother and sister-in-law, Angelo and Korleen Grilli, her sister and brother-in-law, Flora Grilli Brown and Joe Brown, her daughter Karen Quick Cox, her daughter-in-law Louise Mazzanti, her great granddaughter, Melina Mazzanti. Lena is survived by her son, Richard Mazzanti of Ukiah, and her son Ken Quick (Kay) of Oregon, her nephew Duane Grilli (Deborah) of Ukiah, and niece Angela Grilli Meyers of Ukiah. Seven grandchildren: Rick Mazzanti (Betsy) of Folsom, Michael Mazzanti (Sherrie) of Cloverdale, Dan Mazzanti (Dorothy) of Redwood Valley, Matthew Cox of Westley, Megan Devlin (Andrew) of Modesto, Kellan Quick of Oregon, and Kali Quick of Montana. Great grandchildren: Cadi Mazzanti Young (Nicolai) of Cloverdale, Tyler Mazzanti (Loren) of Cloverdale, Luke Mazzanti (Karissa) of San Jose, Cole Mazzanti of Folsom, Elsa Devlin and Vaughn Devlin of Modesto, Aly Mazzanti of San Diego, and Dylan Mazzanti of Louisiana. Great-great grandchildren: Mila Lena Mazzanti, Sienna Louise Mazzanti and Turner Mazzanti. Lena is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A private burial will be held at the Russian River Cemetery in Ukiah under the direction of Eversole Mortuary. Our families would like to thank Gloria Hanson for Lena's care, along with Adventist Health for their in-home care and support. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Adventist Health Home Care Services, 100 San Hedrin Circle Willits, CA 95490 or to a beloved charity of your choice.