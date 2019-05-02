Resources More Obituaries for Leona Dudley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Leona Walker Dudley

December 8, 1914 April 13, 2019









Leona Walker Dudley passed away peacefully at Chelsea Retirement Community in Michigan on the afternoon of April 13, 2019. She lived over a century of life as a wife and mother enjoying four generations of family.





Born in El Paso, Leona lived her early life growing up in this exciting West Texas town in the 20's and 30's with frequent trips to visit family in Los Angeles and jaunts to Mexico. During the WWII years, she stayed with family while her husband, George M. Dudley, Sr., served in the Army building roads in Alaska.





Afterward, her husband's work took them to Willits, California, where Leona started another period of her life. This is the little town where she raised her familyand worked in nursing. Leona nurtured each of her children as they grew up, finished high school, and moved on to their own lives. Yet another period of her life started when Leona moved from Willits to Belleville, Michigan, to care for her daughter, Joyce, who was in poor health. There she made new friends at the Romulus Tower Apartments, where she lived for twenty-one years. Eventually, health concerns relocated Leona to Chelsea Retirement Community for her remaining years.





Mrs. Dudley is survived by her two sons. The eldest is Charles Thomas Dudley (Sherry) of Tempe, Arizona. This branch of Leona's family includes grandson Michael of Chandler, Arizona, and granddaughter Kathy Bonanno (Ross) of Portola Valley, California; great-granddaughter Nicole Parrott (Danny) of Austin, Texas, and great-great-grandson Harrison; and great-grandson Brennon Thompson (Jennifer) of Indian Wells, California, and great-great grandson Carter. Mrs. Dudley's younger son is George M. Dudley, Jr. (Heidi) from Willits, California. This branch of Leona's family includes granddaughter Desiree Dudley and great-grandson Cole Prather of Ukiah, California; grandson Craig (Leda) and great-granddaughter Ashlynn and great-grandson Tanner of Willlits, California.





Preceding Mrs. Dudley in death is her daughter, Joyce Victoria Dudley Stoltz of Belleville, Michigan. Surviving her is her son-in-law Steve Stoltz, granddaughter Dr. Anjanette Stoltz (Anthony Bango), and great-granddaughters Ambrielle and Aurene Stoltz-Bango, now of Ann Arbor, Michigan. Mrs. Dudley's cremains was taken to El Paso, Texas, on May 3rd where Mass of the Resurrection was held at St. Mark Catholic Church. The Mass was officiated by family friend Fr. Robert Dueweke, OSA, of New York City. Interment will follow at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery with her husband. Many of the family was in attendance. Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on May 2, 2019