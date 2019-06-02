









BARTOLOMEI





SANTA FE, NM – Leroy F. Bartolomei, passed away April 27, 2019, due to congestive heart failure.





Born December 3, 1946 in Ukiah, CA, where he lived most of his life and was widely known. In 2000, he and Martha moved to New Mexico where they first settled in Taos and then finally in Santa Fe. Leroy was a kind and generous man, sometimes a little eccentric, but always full of love and life. He was quite a character and he never knew a stranger. He was loved by all and lived his life in his own way.





Surviving is his loving partner, Martha Fitzgerald; son, Paul and wife, Kris; daughter, Mercedes and husband,





Stephen; brother, Louie and wife,





Sandi.



"YOU TOILED HARD DAD,





NOW YOU REST.





WE ARE PROUD YOU ARE OURS,





ONE OF THE BEST".









It was Leroy's wish to be cremated. Half of his ashes will be interred next to his loving parents, Lewis and Eva Bartolomei, and the remainder will be scattered in the ocean near Mendocino where he and Martha spent much of their time. Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on June 2, 2019