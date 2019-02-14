Ukiah Daily Journal Obituaries
|
Lila Joyce Campos

Lila Joyce Campos


AKA Mousee


A Wake will be held for Lila Campos of Ukiah on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Coyote Valley Gymnasium beginning at 4 pm until 6 am Saturday morning. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:30 am at Eversole Mortuary. Born January 15, 1948, Lila passed away at her home on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Lila was a Tribal Elder of Dry Creek Rancheria. She loved to crochet, gamble and spend time with her kids. She will be remembered for her infectious smile and willingness to help anyone. Lila is survived by her daughters


Karen Casillas of Clearlake, Charlene of Lakeport, sons Leo Somersall of Santa Rosa and Gabriel of Ukiah, sister Rachel of Talmage, brothers Loomis Jr. and Byron, 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Loomis and Rachel, sisters Emme Lou and


Priscilla and daughter Katherine.

Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Feb. 14, 2019
