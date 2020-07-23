1/
Linda Ann Freese
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda A. Freese
September 17, 1942 July 18, 2020

Linda Ann Freese, age 77, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020 at the Mountain View Assisted Living in Ukiah California. She was born September 17, 1942 in Dearborn, Michigan. She was married to James R. Freese, of Ukiah California, who passed away June 16, 2014 Linda was a
retired school teacher of the U.S. Military children in both
Okinawa, Japan and Wiesbaden, Germany. Linda was protestant, baptized in the Presbyterian church of Dearborn, Michigan. Linda is survived by her brother Bill Emery of Atlanta, Georgia, sister Robin (David) Leffler of Aurora, Colorado, sister Ruth (John) Sparling of Sarasota, Florida, cousin Cheryl (Bill) Amalu of Belmont, California, cousin Rene (David) Locke of Vail, Arizona, step-son John (Vicki) Freese of Pine Valley, California, plus 3 step -daughters Diane, Karen and Mary Ellen. Private services will be held at the Eversole Mortuary, burial will follow at the Ukiah Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by UkiahDailyJournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved