Linda A. Freese

September 17, 1942 July 18, 2020



Linda Ann Freese, age 77, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020 at the Mountain View Assisted Living in Ukiah California. She was born September 17, 1942 in Dearborn, Michigan. She was married to James R. Freese, of Ukiah California, who passed away June 16, 2014 Linda was aretired school teacher of the U.S. Military children in bothOkinawa, Japan and Wiesbaden, Germany. Linda was protestant, baptized in the Presbyterian church of Dearborn, Michigan. Linda is survived by her brother Bill Emery of Atlanta, Georgia, sister Robin (David) Leffler of Aurora, Colorado, sister Ruth (John) Sparling of Sarasota, Florida, cousin Cheryl (Bill) Amalu of Belmont, California, cousin Rene (David) Locke of Vail, Arizona, step-son John (Vicki) Freese of Pine Valley, California, plus 3 step -daughters Diane, Karen and Mary Ellen. Private services will be held at the Eversole Mortuary, burial will follow at the Ukiah Cemetery.