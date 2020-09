Linda Rae

Knotts Draper



12-22-47/7-23-20Linda was born12-22-47 to Harry and Helen Bachelor in Fort Bragg CA. and passed away on 7-23-20 at home with her family by her side. Linda is survived by her husband David Draper, her sonGarrett Galli, and her brother GaryBachelor.Linda was known by many as the owner of Mountain Valley Printing. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. Linda has always added so much love and caring to the lives of her family and to the lives of her friends.