Linda Elaine Irwin
born May 23, 1946 in Riverside, California, passed away on Sat. Nov. 23, 2019,
surrounded by her loving family. Linda leaves behind her husband of fifty years, Jerry. Two sons, Trent of Citrus Heights and John of San Luis Obispo and daughters in law, Kim and Karen. Grandson Gabriel and granddaughter Isla. Younger sisters, Mary-Ann Mead of Tucson and Elizabeth Karl of Carlsbad.
Linda grew up in
Riverside where her interests were doing well in school and anything connected to water. She was a life guard, swimming instructor and
participated in synchronized swimming, competing
nationally until she left to attend college at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. Linda
graduated with
honors with a B.S. in Home Economics and a secondary teaching credential. She
married Jerry after graduation and lived in several places
before settling in Mendocino County. She and Jerry built their home together in Potter Valley where they spent thirty three years. She loved Potter
Valley. Linda was an active member of New Life Community Church in Ukiah, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was also a substitute teacher in the local school system and Deep Valley Christian School. After her
husband Jerry retired she joined him
attending ceramic classes at Mendocino College for the next fifteen years. Linda's love for flowers translated to her white
porcelain bowls she painted on. Her bowls became a sought after item at the annual Ceramics club sales at the
college. She also was passionate about watercolor painting and could totally lose track of time and paint for hours.
Linda's strong faith in God carried her along in her ten year battle with breast cancer. Even when walking through the harsh treatments she endured there was nary a complaining word. Her beautiful smile and joyful countenance was an encouragement to many. Her family will hold tightly the memories of having her with us as we mourn her loss. There will be a celebration of her life on Sat. Dec 21st, at New Life Community Church in Ukiah at 11am.
