Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
New Life Community Church in Ukiah
1946 - 2019
Linda Elaine Irwin




born May 23, 1946 in Riverside, California, passed away on Sat. Nov. 23, 2019,


surrounded by her loving family. Linda leaves behind her husband of fifty years, Jerry. Two sons, Trent of Citrus Heights and John of San Luis Obispo and daughters in law, Kim and Karen. Grandson Gabriel and granddaughter Isla. Younger sisters, Mary-Ann Mead of Tucson and Elizabeth Karl of Carlsbad.


Linda grew up in


Riverside where her interests were doing well in school and anything connected to water. She was a life guard, swimming instructor and


participated in synchronized swimming, competing


nationally until she left to attend college at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. Linda


graduated with


honors with a B.S. in Home Economics and a secondary teaching credential. She


married Jerry after graduation and lived in several places


before settling in Mendocino County. She and Jerry built their home together in Potter Valley where they spent thirty three years. She loved Potter


Valley. Linda was an active member of New Life Community Church in Ukiah, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was also a substitute teacher in the local school system and Deep Valley Christian School. After her


husband Jerry retired she joined him


attending ceramic classes at Mendocino College for the next fifteen years. Linda's love for flowers translated to her white


porcelain bowls she painted on. Her bowls became a sought after item at the annual Ceramics club sales at the


college. She also was passionate about watercolor painting and could totally lose track of time and paint for hours.


Linda's strong faith in God carried her along in her ten year battle with breast cancer. Even when walking through the harsh treatments she endured there was nary a complaining word. Her beautiful smile and joyful countenance was an encouragement to many. Her family will hold tightly the memories of having her with us as we mourn her loss. There will be a celebration of her life on Sat. Dec 21st, at New Life Community Church in Ukiah at 11am.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Dec. 4, 2019
