Linda Sue (Scaife) Lancaster




74, passed on Wed., Nov. 13th, 2019 at Banner Baywood Medical Hospital in Mesa, Arizona of


natural causes.


Born Jan 10, 1945 in Fort Bragg, CA. she lived most of her life in Ukiah, CA and


after a short time in Branson, Mo. settled in Casa Grande, AZ. for her final 20+ years.


Linda was preceded in death by her


beloved brother, Frederick Terry Scaife, and her


parents Elmore & Kate Scaife. She is survived by her


husband of over 30 years, James Leon Lancaster, brother Don Scaife, daughters Shelli Byers,


Kelly Palmer, Teri Nelson, René Gilley, step-children David Lancaster, Mitchell Lancaster and Shelia Lancaster and the


little lights of her life, 11 grandchildren 4 step-grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.


Please visit https://


www.jwarrenfuneral


.com/obituaries/


Linda-Lancaster-2/#!


/TributeWall for full obituary, photos and messages.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Dec. 8, 2019
