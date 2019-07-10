|
Linda Newton, 78, passed Friday, June 28, 2019 in Ukiah, Ca surrounded by family. Linda was born in Burlingame, Ca. She lived in Boonville, Ca for 41 years. Most of her life she was a nurse.
Linda is survived by her partner, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a volunteer at Plowshares. Linda will be remembered for her vibrant, determined spirit and style.
For service information please contact Jennifer at (908)303-3689
Eversole Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on July 10, 2019