Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Newton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Newton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Newton Obituary
Linda Newton, 78, passed Friday, June 28, 2019 in Ukiah, Ca surrounded by family. Linda was born in Burlingame, Ca. She lived in Boonville, Ca for 41 years. Most of her life she was a nurse.


Linda is survived by her partner, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a volunteer at Plowshares. Linda will be remembered for her vibrant, determined spirit and style.


For service information please contact Jennifer at (908)303-3689


Eversole Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.