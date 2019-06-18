

















Linda A Thompson born September 14, 1959, deceased June 13, 2019. She was born and raised in La Crescenta, in between Burbank and Pasadena, until such time she graduated high school in 1977 and went off to college at Arizona State University. She graduated ASU in 1981 and went to Law School at the University of San Francisco in 1981. In July of 1985 she started in criminal public





defense in Madera, California, eventually becoming one of their contract defenders for six years and contracting out in Fresno, Madera, Merced, and Stanislaus Counties until July of 1998 when she started at the Mendocino County Public Defenders





office. She started as extra help eventually becoming the Chief in 2009. She retired with the County July of 2018.





She is survived by her loving, strong, kind wife, Patricia Guntly, her parents Richard and Janet Thompson, her brother, Rick Thompson and sister-in-law Irma, their two kids Richard and Laura, and by a whole slew of family on the Guntly side of things whom she considers blood including all of her siblings, nieces and nephews, and their kids and greats. We have been blessed.





Love who you love while you can love, and live everyday with that feeling in your hearts.





Memorial Service shall be held at Eversole Mortuary in Ukiah on June 29, 2019 at 10 am, to be followed by a Celebration of life, (beer and food) at the Guntly Ranch located at 5010 Highway 20, Ukiah.





In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the following charities: 4Ocean; Phoenix Hospice Care (through Adventist Health); and . Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary