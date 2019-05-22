|
LORRAINE KERSHAW
It is with deep
sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Aunt, Lorraine Edna Kershaw (Minshull) of Potter Valley, in her 78th year, on May 7th at her home.
She will be dearly missed by her family in Canada, her friends at Potter
Valley Bible Church, personal friends and
especially her extended family Clay, Sue and family plus their pets Zane, Hugo and Ughly. Aunt
Lorraine is survived by brother Allan Minshull in Toronto. Thank you to Paul Otto for being "there".
A small celebration of Aunt Lorraine's life will be held at Potter Valley Bible Church on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1 pm.
Eversole Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on May 22, 2019