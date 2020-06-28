

LORRAINE MATHEWS

It is with great sadness that the family of Lorraine Mathews notes her passing on June 13, 2020, at Adventist Howard Hospital in Willits, CA. She was an incredible wife, sister, aunt and friend. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Rhoads, her nephews, Todd Rhoads and James A.

Schurr, her nieces, Ann Marie George and Sandra White, her grandnephews, Taylor Rhoads, Jason White, Fred and Amos Schurr, her grandnieces, Marie Rhoads and Bethany White, and her great grandnephew, Mark White, and many cherished friends. She was born on October 17, 1922, in Duncan's Mills, CA. She was the daughter of Alma Marie Eddie and Theodore Henry Schurr and was predeceased by

her parents, her husband William Mathews and her brother James Schurr. Her early childhood was spent in Oakland, CA. and in Sacramento, CA., with many visits to Potter Valley to her maternal grand parents, James and Minnie Eddie, and her aunts and uncles, Eva and Henry Dickey and Clyde and Leona Eddie. She attended Grant Union High School and the University of Washington. Before and after her marriage to William Mathews, she was employed as a legal secretary in Sacramento and also in San Francisco, when she and her

husband lived on the Peninsula. She obtained her real estate broker's license and she and her husband moved to Potter Valley to occupy the property of James and Minnie Eddie where she resided until her death. They established Mathews Realty, which was a successful business, however it was closed after her husband's death and Lorraine's retirement. She adored the old family home and always remarked how peaceful and serene it was. Lorraine was the hostess with the mostess and loved entertaining whether dinners and parties for friends or family holiday dinners and gatherings. She enjoyed attending the Potter Valley Garden Club meetings and affairs and loved attending local dances with friends. She was also a great lover of animals. All of her pets - cats, dogs and a race horse were rescued animals. All who knew Lorraine felt her kindness, patience, strength and love and all will forever cherish our memories of her. Due to the Covid 19, burial

will be private with plans for a Celebration of Life when social distancing requirements are lifted. Those wishing to make a charitable contribution may do so to Adventist Health Howard Memorial Hospital, 1 Marcela Drive, Willits, CA. 95490

Arrangements are under the direction of the Eversole Mortuary.