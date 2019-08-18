|
|
LOUIS MORESCO
Louis Moresco passed away peacefully at home on July 30, 2019 at age 91. Lou was born and raised in Oakland, CA and became an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, golfing and fishing. Also a lifelong Bay Area sports fan, Lou grew up watching CAL Football and worked as a Bat Boy for baseball farm teams playing at Mare Island. He was an Army Veteran who served as a
Sergeant in the
Korean War.
Lou & his family moved to Ukiah in 1959 where he worked as a hardware and sporting goods salesman, supplying goods to stores throughout Lake & Mendocino Counties. Lou was a longtime member of the Ukiah Elks Lodge and the Ukiah Men's Golf Club. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Mollie, daughter Cindy, grandsons Cory (Maya) Simerson & Dru (Chelsy) Simerson, five great-grandchildren, son-in-law Tom Davis and brother Edward Moresco. Lou was preceded in death by his daughter Pam
Davis.
A reception in Lou's honor will be held at the Ukiah Elks Lodge on Saturday, Aug. 24th 1:00-4:00 p.m. Memorial donations in Lou's name may be made to Phoenix Hospice, Elks Club Scholarship Foundation or a .
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Aug. 18, 2019