Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lou Moresco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lou Moresco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lou Moresco Obituary



LOUIS MORESCO




Louis Moresco passed away peacefully at home on July 30, 2019 at age 91. Lou was born and raised in Oakland, CA and became an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, golfing and fishing. Also a lifelong Bay Area sports fan, Lou grew up watching CAL Football and worked as a Bat Boy for baseball farm teams playing at Mare Island. He was an Army Veteran who served as a


Sergeant in the


Korean War.


Lou & his family moved to Ukiah in 1959 where he worked as a hardware and sporting goods salesman, supplying goods to stores throughout Lake & Mendocino Counties. Lou was a longtime member of the Ukiah Elks Lodge and the Ukiah Men's Golf Club. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Mollie, daughter Cindy, grandsons Cory (Maya) Simerson & Dru (Chelsy) Simerson, five great-grandchildren, son-in-law Tom Davis and brother Edward Moresco. Lou was preceded in death by his daughter Pam


Davis.


A reception in Lou's honor will be held at the Ukiah Elks Lodge on Saturday, Aug. 24th 1:00-4:00 p.m. Memorial donations in Lou's name may be made to Phoenix Hospice, Elks Club Scholarship Foundation or a .
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lou's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.