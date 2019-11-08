|
|
Arthur Louis
"Mark" Fontaine
went to be with his Lord on Friday,
November 1, 2019.
He was born in
Rochester, Vermont, to Maurice and
Phyllis Fontaine, on August 24, 1940.
Mark served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era and was subsequently a member of American Legion Post 385 in Boonville, CA. He served his post as Adjutant, Commander, and Chaplain.
One of his proudest achievements was earning a Bachelor of Arts in Biblical
Studies.
Arthur is survived by his wife, Ellen Ingram Fontaine; his children in Texas: Brent (Yvonne) Daugherty, Scott (Terry)
Daugherty, Traci
(Jacob) DeLeon, eight grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; Jodie (Jens) Dennhardt, Jennie (Chris) Kraemer, Amanda (Nikki) Cebrian.
He was "Bompa" to grandchildren: Ryan, Logan, Kaity, Anna, Jessica, Ella Rea,
Sophie, Felix, and Kailey. He is also
survived by
numerous nieces
and nephews.
Arthur was predeceased by his parents, brother Maurice, sister Joann, and grandson Ben.
Visitation will be on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 3 – 7 pm at Eversole Mortuary in Ukiah. Graveside services to be at
Evergreen Cemetery in Boonville on
Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11 am.
Fellowship gathering to follow at the
Anderson Valley
Veteran's Hall in Boonville
