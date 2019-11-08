Ukiah Daily Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Fontaine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Fontaine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis Fontaine Obituary








Arthur Louis


"Mark" Fontaine




went to be with his Lord on Friday,


November 1, 2019.


He was born in


Rochester, Vermont, to Maurice and


Phyllis Fontaine, on August 24, 1940.


Mark served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era and was subsequently a member of American Legion Post 385 in Boonville, CA. He served his post as Adjutant, Commander, and Chaplain.


One of his proudest achievements was earning a Bachelor of Arts in Biblical


Studies.


Arthur is survived by his wife, Ellen Ingram Fontaine; his children in Texas: Brent (Yvonne) Daugherty, Scott (Terry)


Daugherty, Traci


(Jacob) DeLeon, eight grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; Jodie (Jens) Dennhardt, Jennie (Chris) Kraemer, Amanda (Nikki) Cebrian.


He was "Bompa" to grandchildren: Ryan, Logan, Kaity, Anna, Jessica, Ella Rea,


Sophie, Felix, and Kailey. He is also


survived by


numerous nieces


and nephews.


Arthur was predeceased by his parents, brother Maurice, sister Joann, and grandson Ben.


Visitation will be on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 3 – 7 pm at Eversole Mortuary in Ukiah. Graveside services to be at


Evergreen Cemetery in Boonville on


Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11 am.


Fellowship gathering to follow at the


Anderson Valley


Veteran's Hall in Boonville
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eversole Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -