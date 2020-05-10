Louise G. Fransen
1968 - 2020
LOUISE G. FRANSEN
Louise Fransen, 51, of Willits CA, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Adventist Health Howard Memorial Hospital. She was born June 23, 1968, in Pomona CA, the daughter of Esther Harris Fransen. She enjoyed cooking, music, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her fiancé, Leo Perez of Willits; her six children, Danielle Fransen of Ukiah,
Anthony Fransen of Willits, Andre Fransen of Ukiah, Chef Fransen of Willits, Desiree Sanchez (Fransen) of Norman, OK , and Michael James of Willits; ten grandchildren, Andrew, Leilah, Maliah, Loki, Trinity, Averey, Hayzel,
Oscar, Madalyne and Liam; two brothers, Guy Fransen of Las Vegas, and Gregory Fransen of Las Vegas; and a sister, Gail Fransen of Rancho Cucamonga; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother Esther Fransen, her sisters Geraldine "Laureen" Biton (Fransen), Genie Thomas (Fransen) and her brother Gerald "Lee" Fransen.
Louise's remains will be interred at her oldest daughter's home in Ukiah. A ceremony will be held at a future date, yet, undetermined due to the COVID-19 and current stay at home orders in California.

Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
