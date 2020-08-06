1/
Lucille Stegemann
Lucille Stegemann Life Summary
On July 30, 2020
Lucille Stegemann joined her husband, John, in heaven. She was born in Iowa on Jan 3, 1923. John owned Stegemann Motors in Ukiah, and they settled down there for 40 years. They were both golfers, skin divers, RV club members, Elk's Club members and attended Redwood Valley Community Church. Lucy was
active in the Garden Club and a hospital volunteer. Their son, Loyd Stegemann, and grandson, John Stegemann, still live in Ukiah. Daughter, Jan and her husband, Jerry Jacobson gave her two more grandchildren, Alisa of Santa Rosa and Mike Jacobson, wife Christine, and two great-grandchildren, Sierra and Rosalyn of Idaho.
She passed away from heart failure at Jerry and Jan's home in Santa Rosa where she had lived for 8 years.

Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
