













Lucinda Lee Ellen May died peacefully in her sleep on April 11 in Los Gatos, Calif.





Lucinda was born on March 2, 1949, in Vancouver, WA to Robert Lee and Bina Lee May nee Martin. Lucinda graduated from the University of Arizona with a Masters in Education. Lucinda's love of the written word led her to work at her alma mater, where she taught classes in English Literature.





After deciding to make an inroad into screenwriting, Lucinda moved to Los Angeles where she met her husband, Thomas Segar. The pair spent several years in the hills above Santa Monica before making a move to Mendocino County in 1983, where they started a mail order book company called Mysteries by Mail, based in Ukiah.





Lucinda published a book in 1988 called Relax, Recover: Stress Management for Recovering People with her dear friend Patricia Wuertzer, providing advice to patients recovering from health issues. That same year Tom and Lucinda adopted their daughter, Susan, from Tokyo, Japan.





Lucinda donated much of her time to instilling her love for reading and literature in others. She and Tom were instrumental in the building of the library for St. Mary of the Angels Catholic School in Ukiah. She worked there as a librarian, hosting story time for the young children and teaching the older children research skills until her retirement in 2013.





She was happiest with a book in her hand, a cat in her lap, and a dog at her feet. She has inspired all those who knew her to live a full life and to care for others. After the passing of her husband, Lucinda moved to the Bay Area to be closer to her daughter as she continued to battle her own health issues.





She is preceded in death by her husband Tom, her parents and her sister, Judith Maridel (Mary) Lobdill. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Segar, son-in-law Joshua Broschat, her brother John May, sister Catherine MacDonald, brother-in-law Jim Finkbeiner and his wife Nancy, and many cherished nieces, nephews, and their children. Lucinda's strength was an inspiration to all. She was a loving wife and mother, a wonderful friend. With an encyclopedic knowledge of both the known and the obscure, a dry sense of humor, and a sharp wit, she was always the most reasonable voice in the room.





The family is comforted to know that she is reunited with her husband Tom. A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at Holy Trinity Church in Ukiah. Reception will follow in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Mary's school, a Mendocino County library, or the humane society.